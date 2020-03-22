296 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. — There are now 1,049 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Illinois.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike reported Sunday afternoon there are 296 new positive tests since Saturday. Ezike also reported three more deaths. That includes a McLean County woman in her 70’s.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker during his daily briefing urged people to donate blood during this ongoing pandemic. He said there has been no data to show the virus can be passed through blood donations.