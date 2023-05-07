PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Early Saturday morning, parts of downtown Peoria were closed off for the second annual OSF Healthcare “Nun Run” for cancer.

Hundreds came out to the OSF healthcare ministry headquarters where participants had the option to run a 5k or walk one mile.

The proceeds from the event benefit the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute.

One OSF employee was glad to see the community rally behind such an important cause.

“Not just OSF but the community itself has rallied together and this is a perfect example of that. Many people really care about what matters and that is helping people with cancer,” said OSF Healthcare Cancer Service Line Director Ryan Luginbuhl.

More information can be found at OSF HealthCare’s website.