PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A local Non-profit organization raised money for OSF children’s hospital and other organizations dedicated to childhood cancer with a 5k run and 1-mile walk.

Dray is a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer and currently is undergoing chemotherapy twice a day.

Once diagnosed, Dray’s Grandfather Jim Clarahan made it his mission to raise money and awareness for his grandson’s health.

“It’s not just the patient that’s impacted, but it’s their family, it’s their friends, it’s their classmates, it’s their grandparents. There’s more than just the individual themselves that are impacted,” said Clarahan.

Since starting the run in 2019, Clarahan has raised more than $200,000 and is on track to raise more than $100,000 after this year’s race.

Run 4 Dray accepts donations year round.