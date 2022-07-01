WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More financial support from the federal government is coming to Central Illinois.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos helped to secure the funding this week, with more than $9.3 million going to projects in Northwest and Central Illinois. Approximately $3.1 million is expected to go toward Central Illinois alone, Bustos said.

A list of those projects and the funds can be viewed below:

$2 million for Peoria sidewalk upgrades: Congresswoman Bustos secured $2 million in Community Project Funding to add sidewalks along residential and commercial streets in Peoria’s 61605 ZIP code, one of the most distressed communities in America.

An additional $25 million will be allocated for neighborhood revitalization grants. The grants are part of a new program called the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation.

Bustos said the program aims to promote neighborhood revitalization and rehabilitation activities in areas with high concentrations of abandoned or distressed properties, such as Peoria’s 61605 zip code.

“Listening to folks in all of our communities and delivering results to improve lives is at the very core of my role as a Member of Congress,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “This week, I helped advance a funding bill that includes millions in federal funding to enhance quality of life for residents, improve educational opportunities and transform spaces for our community to gather and connect. I look forward to passing this bill in the House and bringing these resources home.”