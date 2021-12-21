3 additional indictments, $1 million bond set for man accused of deadly DUI crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $1 million bond has been set for a man accused of killing a woman while driving under the influence of drugs.

Darien D. Davis has been indicted on three charges of aggravated driving under the influence in an incident that killed Jacqueline McDuffie.

In October, he was indicted on three charges of aggravated street racing.

Court records show that back in September, was driving a 2008 BMW in the 3700 Block of Sterling Avenue in Peoria when he crashed into McDuffie’s vehicle, which lead to her death.

Davis had cocaine, oxazepam, and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Judge Kevin W. Lyons will oversee the case in courtroom 221. He has been assigned State’s Attorney Deb Shelby.

His next appearance will be Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.