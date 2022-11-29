NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department arrested three individuals at Target in Normal Monday.

According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers were called to the scene after two suspicious vehicles were driving slowly through the Target parking lot. Target employees stated that four people in the store were possibly about to commit retail theft.

Officers learned that one of their vehicles was involved in an armed robbery incident in Champaign, Ill. a few days ago.

As officers entered the store, one of the individuals exited the store and started to run. While the first individual was restrained and taken into custody, a second individual also exited the store and started running. The individual was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

The two individuals still inside the store were eventually contacted, and one was taken into custody.

The three individuals arrested included:

45-year-old Lekeeshin Pickett of Champaign was arrested for Felony Retail Theft and obstructing justice.

40-year-old Charnell Brown of Champaign was arrested for resisting arrest and obstructing identification.

A juvenile from Champaign was wanted on a homicide warrant.

Normal police also thanked the Bloomington Police Department for their assistance in this incident.