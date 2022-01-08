3 arrested after incident with armed barricaded suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three individuals were arrested after an incident involving an armed suspect barricaded in a house at approximately 6:17 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, police responded to a report of two men forcing their way into a house with a handgun looking for a resident near Arlington Avenue and Ligonier Street.

When officers called for the subjects to exit the house, three exited willingly, but one suspect remained inside. After two hours of failed negotiations, the special response team entered the home and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Three individuals were arrested:

39-year-old Billy Braswell was arrested for an outstanding Peoria County traffic warrant.

46-year-old Wayne Boley was arrested for Criminal trespass to a residence and an outstanding Woodford County traffic warrant.

40-year-old Erik Davidson was arrested for criminal trespass to a residence and an outstanding Peoria County felony drug possession warrant as well as a Tazewell county felony warrant for agraavated battery with a firearm.

All three were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309)-673-4521, tip411, or Crimestoppers at (309)-673-4521.