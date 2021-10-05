3 arrested after police respond to suspected meth lab

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three have been arrested after police responded to a suspected meth lab near Haungs and Madison Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria Police Facebook post, police arrived at the scene at approximately 5:26 p.m. and noticed a strong smell of ammonia chemicals coming from a nearby ally.

Officers also observed a male entering a parked camper, when approaching the camper, police determined that the ammonia smell was coming from it.

Police then established a perimeter around the residence to prevent injuries in case of a chemical explosion. Peoria Fire Department and a HazMat team also responded to assist.

When police approached the people on the property, one ran, but was later caught and arrested on an active warrant. Two others who were on the property were also arrested for active warrants.

Police arrested 32-year-old Chelsea Q. Miller for possession of methamphetamine and active warrants, 35-year-old Michael T. Lorance was arrested for a Peoria County warrant, and 37-year-old Paul M. Salamon was arrested for a Parole Violation Warrant.

All three were transported to the Peoria County jail.

Illinois State Police searched the property and advised the Peoria Police that there was a suspected meth lab on the properties, but believed that one of the suspects that fled from the lab took the mobile lab with them.

Police located one gram of methamphetamine on the property.

Illinois State Police are investigating this incident.