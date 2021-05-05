3 arrested following gun incident that caused soft lock-down for local school

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three were taken into custody following a shooting incident that put Glen Oak School on a soft-lock down Tuesday.

Peoria Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Republic Street at approximately 8 a.m. in regard to a ShotSpotter alert indicating 14 rounds fired.

Upon further investigation, officers were unable to find any victims or property damage, but they did find spent shell casings in the street. Witnesses told the officers a person fired the rounds in the air while inside a maroon or red Ford Expedition.

Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Due to the proximity to Glen Oak School, it was placed on a soft lockdown for approximately an hour.

Later that day at 6:22 p.m., officers with the Target Offender Unit (TOU) saw the suspect vehicle in the area of 2400 North Sheridan Avenue. The vehicle was previously reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

After converging on the vehicle, officers found it was occupied by five males. Several of them fled on foot, but three of the five were taken into custody.

The vehicle had visible bullet holes on it and a search inside revealed two handguns, one was previously reported stolen from another jurisdiction, numerous rounds of ammunition and illegal narcotics.

Antonio T. Monroe, 18, was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing justice. He also had two outstanding Peoria County warrants on file.

Clifford M. Ivory, 20, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and resisting a peace officer.

Styles O. Stuckey, 19, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, illegal possession of ammunition and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the PPD at 309-673-4521 or Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.