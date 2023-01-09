PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer.

Peoria police were initially called to the scene for two men trespassing on a property near 500 E. Armstrong Avenue. Officers located the three men inside a fenced area when they arrived at the scene.

When officers approached the men, they fled the scene on foot. After a short chase, they were all placed into custody.

All three were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.