PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.

Suid was booked into the Peoria County Jail for one count of burglary, criminal damage to property and theft Friday.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, and theft Thursday. This 17-year-old was also arrested for a separate burglary incident at the church, on March 3, 2021.

A second 17-year-old was also arrested for burglary and criminal damage to property for the incident that occurred on March 3, 2021, and has been booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.