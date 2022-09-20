LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.

Deputies encountered a vehicle with several subjects within. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of E 18th and Etna Roads. After the crash, three subjects fled the vehicle but were all taken into custody a short time later with help from the Ottawa Police Department and Illinois State Police.

The three individuals were all charged Monday:

47-year-old Randolf D. Jeffries of Chicago was charged with armed violence and burglary.

47-year-old Shavonne L. Turner of Chicago was charged with burglary.

23-year-old Julie A. Lopez of Michigan City, IN. was charged with burglary.

This incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.