LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
Deputies encountered a vehicle with several subjects within. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of E 18th and Etna Roads. After the crash, three subjects fled the vehicle but were all taken into custody a short time later with help from the Ottawa Police Department and Illinois State Police.
The three individuals were all charged Monday:
- 47-year-old Randolf D. Jeffries of Chicago was charged with armed violence and burglary.
- 47-year-old Shavonne L. Turner of Chicago was charged with burglary.
- 23-year-old Julie A. Lopez of Michigan City, IN. was charged with burglary.
This incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.