3 arrested in Woodford County connected to vehicle break-ins, thefts

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested in connection to car break-ins and thefts in Germantown Hills.

Leaders say in the past two-and-a-half weeks, dozens of cars have been broken into, and six have been stolen. The work was likely that of a group working together.

Jennica Stanley, 18, of Metamora was arrested for theft/possession of stolen property. Courtney Moton, 21, of Peoria was arrested for possession of cannabis, but posted bond and has been released.

A third 16-year-old girl from Peoria was also arrested for aggravated battery and remains in custody.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to ensure their cars and homes are locked and not to leave keys in plain sight.