NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal police seized a total of 166.5 grams of cannabis, 10 ecstasy pills, two firearms, and 41 rounds of ammunition following a traffic stop.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police were investigating a large party at Underwood Park, just off of Linden Street and Jersey Avenue. There, they saw alcohol being served, so they started dispersing the party.

As people left the party, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving and found probable cause to search it.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a Taurus brand handgun, an AR-15 Rifle, multiple loaded firearm magazines, and loose ammunition. They also found more than 69 grams of cannabis packaged for individual sale and 10 pills of MDMA/ecstasy.

Nakolis Spiller, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/ vehicle as well as possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis.

Keon Spiller, 21, of Bloomington was arrested for possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and the manufacture/delivery of between 30-500 grams of cannabis.

One of the suspects was carrying additional cannabis on his person, which police found at the McLean County Jail.

Police also arrested a juvenile in relation to this investigation.

The Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County States Attorney’s office assisted in the investigation.