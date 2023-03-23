PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of three individuals Tuesday.
According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with two adults and a juvenile near Main and University Streets at approximately 7:42 p.m.
During a vehicle search, officers located a stolen handgun and a second handgun with a full auto switch. Both handguns had extended magazines.
18-year-old Damar D. Watts was arrested for:
- Possession of an automatic weapon
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Defaced firearm
- No FOID
23-year-old Rashaard K. Nunn was arrested for:
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Resisting an officer
- Active warrant
A 17-year-old was arrested for :
- Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- No FOID
- An Active Warrant
Watts and Nunn were transported to the Peoria County Jail, and the juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.