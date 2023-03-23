PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of three individuals Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with two adults and a juvenile near Main and University Streets at approximately 7:42 p.m.

During a vehicle search, officers located a stolen handgun and a second handgun with a full auto switch. Both handguns had extended magazines.

18-year-old Damar D. Watts was arrested for:

Possession of an automatic weapon

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Defaced firearm

No FOID

23-year-old Rashaard K. Nunn was arrested for:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Resisting an officer

Active warrant

A 17-year-old was arrested for :

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Possession of a stolen firearm

No FOID

An Active Warrant

Watts and Nunn were transported to the Peoria County Jail, and the juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.