3 Chillicothe Police Officers receive award for DUI enforcement

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Chillicothe Police Department Officers are being recognized for protecting Chillicothe and the people that live there.

Sergeant Nick Bridges, Officer Patrick Donovan and Officer Kellie Hesterberg received DUI enforcement awards from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM).

Chief Scott Mettille says officers are trained to recognize when someone is driving under the influence.

“They’re not necessarily going out just looking for this. They’re stopping all kinds of different cars throughout the day and night for different traffic infractions, speeding, all kinds of different things again trying to make the streets safe,” said Chief Mettille.

He says smelling alcohol on the driver can lead to further questions and even field sobriety tests.

“People make the mistake of drinking too much and then getting behind the wheel. It’s not that these people are bad people or anything, they’ve made a mistake. But the important thing is to get these types of people off the street,” said Chief Mettille.

