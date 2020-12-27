3 dead, 1 arrested in shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: According to Police Chief Dan O’Shea, the suspect was in the building when police arrived, but he said he didn’t believe that officers fired their weapons while taking the suspect into custody.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack.

Three people were killed and a “person of interest” is in custody after a shooting at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, an additional three people were wounded in a shooting that took place both inside and outside the facility.

O’Shea said teenagers were among the victims, but did not give further details.

The bowling alley is located at 4007 E State St #2075, Rockford, IL 61108.

Illinois State Police is on scene as well.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area, according to our sister station WTVO.

