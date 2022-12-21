Photo from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Fire crews made a quick and aggressive attack and had the fire under control by 2 a.m. The fire extended to an attic space and down a hall. Smoke and heat damage occurred throughout most of the second floor.

Three residents and their pets all safely exited the home before firefighters arrived at the scene.

A fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and caused by the careless use of smoking materials.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages.

The Red Cross was contacted to temporarily house the occupants and their pets.