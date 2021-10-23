3 in custody, 1 dead following shooting in rural Mackinaw Friday night

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in rural Mackinaw Friday night.

Tazewell County Dispatch received a report of two people shot at a residence on American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw.

Deputies arrived to find two victims, both with gunshot wounds, inside the residence. The woman, Rebecca Bolin, 51, was found deceased at the scene. The man, Douglas Bolin, 52, was transported to OSF via Life Flight in critical condition.

Sage Raeuber, 19, Nathaniel Maloney, 18 and a juvenile female are all in custody and have been charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.