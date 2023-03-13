WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three individuals have reported injuries after a shooting incident in the parking lot of KG’s Bar and Grill on 2702 W. Farmington Rd Monday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies responded to the incident at approximately 1:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies did not locate any victims.

Information gathered on the scene revealed that the victims transported themselves to a local hospital by private vehicle. The three victims, two women and one man, all sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

The gunman is believed to be a man who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kester at (309) 657-7072 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.