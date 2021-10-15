3 life sentences plus 50 years: The sentence for Bloomington man who killed 3 people in 2018

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in the summer of 2018 has been sentenced to three life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison Friday.

In February, Sydney Mays was found guilty on all 11 counts of shooting and killing Nate Pena, Juan Carlos Perez-Macedo, and Corey Jackson in a Bloomington apartment on Riley Drive in June 2018.

Mays earned a life sentence for each of the people he killed. He earned an additional 50 years for paralyzing a child during the shooting.

Mays waived his rights to appear in court and was not present for the sentencing.

He is also required to pay a $7,500 restitution.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.