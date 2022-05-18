PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water announced that they will be investing $3 million into Pekin’s water system Wednesday, as part of National Infrastructure Week.

According to an Illinois American Water press release, the investment will go towards replacing more than two miles of water main in Pekin.

The water main that will be installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure to support reliable service to homes, businesses, and fire protection.

Work on the water main replacement started in April.

Sr. Superintendent of Operations Kyle Smith said the investment is part of Illinois American Water’s commitment to upgrade infrastructure in the community.

“Illinois American Water is committed to providing safe, reliable service to our customers. This includes continuous upgrades to the local water system,” Smith said.

Illinois American Water customers who may be affected by the water main replacement will be notified via letter. A map of Illinois American Water projects is available online.