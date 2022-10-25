PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, stealing her car, and crashing it into a light pole. Three more suspects remain on the loose.

According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to the UnityPoint parking deck just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on a report a woman who was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen.

The woman told police that she was gathering items from her car when a group of individuals approached her and asked if she needed help. When she declined, the suspects knocked her to the ground, struck her head and body, and then stole her purse and keys before fleeing the area.

The victim suffered lacerations to her hands and face. Her current condition is not available at this time.

Later that evening, a patrol sergeant observed the hijacked vehicle in the 2200 block of N. Knoxville driving erratically. The sergeant attempted to pull over this vehicle but the driver did not stop, which ultimately led to a pursuit ending in the 2900 block of S. Philomena.

The pursuit ended when the driver exited and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle still moving to crash into a light pole. The remaining five occupants then fled on foot as well.

A firearm was discovered in the stolen vehicle.

According to PPD, three of the six suspects involved were taken into custody and arrested.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for aggravated vehicular hijacking and obstructing the police. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing police, and three outstanding warrants. Finally, a second 15-year-old boy was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing police.

All three suspects were transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.