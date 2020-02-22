3 pedestrians injured after being struck by a car in West Town; Driver also injured

CHICAGO (WGN) — Several people were injured Friday after a car struck three pedestrians in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

Police and emergency responders were called to Randolph Street and Halsted Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe was headed southbound on Halsted Street when he attempted to drive through the intersection.

According to police, the driver swerved out of control and crossing into oncoming traffic and struck three pedestrians who were crossing the street.

The car then collided with a parked car on northbound on Halsted Street and came to a stop.

The pedestrians were three men who were had been at Haymarket Pub and Brewery. They were walking across the street and headed to dinner before the Blackhawks game.

One of the men was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.