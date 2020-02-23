3 pedestrians struck by SUV in Chicago, one victim is a Morton High School teacher

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — A Morton High School teacher is hospitalized after a sport-utility vehicle struck him Friday night.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, 46-year-old Marshall Tucker is believed to be one of the three injured during a pedestrian versus car crash. The group was crossing the street to attend the Blackhawks Hockey game in Chicago.

While police would not identify any of the people involved in the incident, Peoria Journal Star said Morton High School Principal Deidre Ripka confirmed Tucker was injured.

Tucker is the school’s boys track and field head coach. The other two people were transported to area hospitals. One of them suffered from a broken leg.

Police said an SUV ran a red light traveling southbound on Halsted. The driver swerved out of control, crossed over lanes, striking the three pedestrians.

The 47-year-old male driver did suffer from minor injuries. Police said he will most likely receive citations.