PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three residents were helped out of their apartments and taken to the hospital for evaluation.



On Monday, November 20th, around midnight, the Peoria Fire Department was alerted about a dryer fire in the 3-story building. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke pooling from the back of the building. Firefighters continued inside to help those inside.



As of right now, all injuries have been deemed not life-threatening.



A Fire Investigator determined the fire was intentional.