BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three vehicles and part of an apartment building were damaged during a fire near Washington Street and Hershey Road Monday morning.

According to a Bloomington Fire Department press release, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:18 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames, with cars on both sides of the truck on fire. The fire also extended to the apartment building, which was evacuated.

During the incident, the fuel tank of the pick-up truck began to pour burning fuel on the pavement, and firefighters used handheld extinguishers to lay down a foam blanket to suppress the burning fuel.

Three vehicles sustained damage, and the apartment building sustained heat and water damage. One person was displaced.

No one was injured during this incident. The cause of this incident remains under investigation.