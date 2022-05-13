WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three West Peoria businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Employees at Express Liquors in West Peoria on N. Western Avenue, Farmington Food and Liquor on Farmington Road, and Express Liquors on Farmington Road were all cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to a minor.

According to Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins, this was a strategic move to help keep the community safe.

“We are trying to prevent the tragedies we have witnessed with underage drinking,” he said in a post.