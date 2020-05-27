30 affordable housing units coming to Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood, construction starts first week of June

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction begins the first week of June for 30 housing units in Peoria’s East Bluff.

The virtual groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning. The affordable housing, broken down to 20 single-family homes, and five duplexes are being built on vacant lots.

The executive director for the Peoria Opportunities Foundation said most of the lots were provided by the City of Peoria.

“We’re starting construction next week,” said Jane Genzel, Executive Director for the Peoria Opportunities Foundation. “The plan is for the first three houses to be completed around December then three houses will be completed every month until all 30 are done.”

The East Bluff is made up of homeowners and renters. A program like this will offer great quality rental housing that can be a real stabilizing factor in the community,” said Third District Councilman Tim Riggenbach.

This project was made possible through a combination of tax credits, grants, and donations including funding from the City. This funding includes $300,000 allocated from the East Village Growth Cell TIF fund and $560,077 from the city of Peoria’s HOME Investment Partnership Program funding.

HOME funds are a part of a federal grant program that provides funding to states and municipalities on an annual basis to be used exclusively for affordable housing initiatives and projects.

“Since 2016, over half a million dollars have been earmarked for the residential rehab of single-family homes through the East Village Growth Cell TIF fund,” said Kaylee Drea, Neighborhood Enhancement Coordinator with the City of Peoria. “This is a real tangible way to help the homeowners in the East Bluff.”

Peoria Opportunities Foundation is a nonprofit organization located in the East Bluff neighborhood developing affordable housing with an emphasis on developing self-sufficiency and economic wealth for low-income families and individuals. Their recent efforts have included renovating fourteen homes in the East Bluff neighborhood and selling the homes to income-qualified families.

For more information on the city of Peoria Community Development Grants Management division, please visit www.peoriagov.org/community-development/neighborhood-development-services.

Latest Headlines