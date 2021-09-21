30 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 21,679.

At this time, 471 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 20,926 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 476,100 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.1% through Sept. 20.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 30.

There have been 253 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County. This includes one additional death reported: a male in his 30s, not associated with long-term care.