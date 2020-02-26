‘309 Week’ aims to spark pride in the Greater Peoria area

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The Greater Peoria area is hoping to energize its people by celebrating community pride on March 9.

309 Week is a way to shine a spotlight on the great local initiatives that provide tools to combat apathy and spark pride. The celebratory week is put on by the Peoria Innovation Alliance, Enjoy Peoria and many local partners.

Organizers said it’ll be a way to reflect and move forward.

“We’ve set up a few events for this week [of March 9], but this is really to showcase that this stuff is going on all the time,” said Jake Hamann, Founder & Executive Director of the Peoria Innovation Alliance. “There are positive things happening in the community all the time that people can get involved in.”

Through a series of free and public events, 309 Week is intended to energize and spark community pride, provide tools and techniques to combat apathy, and shine a spotlight on many of the great initiatives and activities happening in the Greater Peoria region.

“Revitalization is also about re-discovery and re-discovery is a big thing for the CVB,” said Joshua Albrecht, Chief Marketing Officer of Enjoy Peoria. “We want people to discover the community they’re a part of and then when they come here for a visit with that idea in mind that they discover what’s great about our community.”

The week will kick-off with a day-long civic pride workshop presented by Jeff Siegler from Revitalize, or Die. The Civic Pride Workshop educates community members on the devastating effects of apathy and how it came to grip our cities. Attendees will gain an understanding of how in cultivating civic pride, we can counteract the effects of apathy and restore people’s relationship with their community. This event was designed with the entire community in mind. The success of the workshop is dependent on local participation and engagement. Attendees should include elected officials, property owners, business owners, the non-profit community, local residents, community organizations, tourism officials, and economic development officials.



“309 WEEK is not just about creating a series of events that happen only once a year. The goal is to highlight and bring positive attention to many of the great activities, initiatives, and organizations already making positive contributions to our region on a daily basis,” says Hamann.

Additional events for 309 WEEK include:

Business Listing Workshop from 11 AM-12 PM on Tuesday 3/10

A Concert & Workshop w/ Nathan Peterson from 6-8 PM on Tuesday 3/10

Smart Mobility Working Group from 10 AM-2 PM on Thursday 3/12

Branding Workshop from 11 AM-12 PM on Thursday 3/12

Peoria Made Panel & Movie Screening from 5:30 PM-8:30 PM on Thursday 3/12

https://www.facebook.com/events/522099591744365/