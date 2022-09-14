SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have announced Wednesday that 1,200 small cities, towns and villages will receive more COVID-19 relief funds.

According to a press release, small local governments across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state,” Pritzker said.

Between the first and second rounds of funding, $742 million had been designated for smaller communities.

Of these funds, $31,203,512.03 has benefitted local governments in central Illinois. You can see how the money was distributed here:

PEORIA COUNTY $4,562,373.97

Bartonville $831,885.47 Bellevue $278,837.45 Brimfield $112,678.09 Chillicothe $818,140.91 Dunlap $197,050.58 Elmwood $273,666.23 Glasford $130,233.01 Hanna City $162,212.90 Kingston Mines $38,375.87 Mapleton $36,606.77 Norwood $62,462.85 Peoria Heights $786,433.19 Princeville $227,533.54 West Peoria $606,257.11

MCLEAN COUNTY $2,803,479.85

Anchor $19,051.85 Arrowsmith $37,559.36 Bellflower $46,813.13 Carlock $75,799.14 Chenoa $234,473.85 Colfax $137,853.74 Cooksville $24,359.15 Danvers $149,693.11 Downs $129,416.50 Ellsworth $26,944.75 Gridley $190,246.34 Heyworth $390,154.69 Hudson $246,721.47 Le Roy $475,343.68 Lexington $275,707.51 McLean $108,187.31 Saybrook $90,904.55 Stanford $81,378.62 Towanda $62,871.10

TAZEWELL COUNTY $10,348,012.88

Armington $43,955.34 Creve Coeur $703,421.56 Deer Creek $90,224.13 Delavan $219,912.80 East Peoria $3,068,164.53 Goodfield $134,179.47 Green Valley $87,502.43 Hopedale $112,269.83 Mackinaw $256,383.47 Marquette Heights $359,943.89 Minier $161,940.73 Morton $2,215,049.86 North Pekin $210,250.78 South Pekin $148,740.52 Tremont $288,499.46 Washington $2,247,574.08

FULTON COUNTY $3,351,747.23

Astoria $140,983.70 Avon $97,164.45 Bryant $28,986.04 Canton $1,837,959.27 Cuba $159,219.05 Dunfermline $38,511.95 Ellisville $12,519.79 Fairview $64,095.86 Farmington $302,516.18 Ipava $57,291.63 Lewistown $292,037.65 Liverpool $16,312.50 London Mills $51,167.82 Marietta $14,833.22 Norris $27,216.92 St. David $71,716.62 Table Grove $52,120.41 Vermont $87,094.17

WOODFORD COUNTY $3,068,844.89

Bay View Gardens $56,066.87 Benson $55,658.62 Congerville $66,953.65 El Paso $371,511.09 Eureka $718,935.20 Germantown Hills $465,817.75 Kappa $32,660.31 Metamora $503,377.11 Minonk $268,631.09 Roanoke $270,808.46 Secor $48,310.05 Spring Bay $62,871.10 Washburn $147,243.59

MARSHALL COUNTY $878,970.77

Henry $300,611.00 Hopewell $54,161.70 La Rose $17,691.01 Lacon $236,651.20 Sparland $49,943.06 Toluca $172,691.42 Varna $47,221.38

KNOX COUNTY $5,472,780.26

Abingdon $415,194.26 Altona $67,634.07 East Galesburg $105,329.52 Galesburg $4,109,348.17 Henderson $33,204.65 Knoxville $370,966.76 Maquon $35,382.01 Oneida $90,088.05 Rio $28,169.53 St. Augustine $15,241.47 Victoria $39,328.46 Williamsfield $74,166.13 Yates City $88,727.18

PUTNAM COUNTY $266,045.48

Hennepin $95,939.69 Magnolia $33,748.98 Mark $73,349.63 McNabb $35,382.01 Standard $27,625.17

STARK COUNTY $451,256.70

Bradford $92,809.73 La Fayette $27,216.92 Toulon $157,994.29 Wyoming city $173,235.76

The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.

A full list of recipients from across Illinois is available online.