SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have announced Wednesday that 1,200 small cities, towns and villages will receive more COVID-19 relief funds.

According to a press release, small local governments across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state,” Pritzker said.

Between the first and second rounds of funding, $742 million had been designated for smaller communities.

Of these funds, $31,203,512.03 has benefitted local governments in central Illinois. You can see how the money was distributed here:

PEORIA COUNTY $4,562,373.97

Bartonville$831,885.47
Bellevue$278,837.45
Brimfield $112,678.09
Chillicothe$818,140.91
Dunlap $197,050.58
Elmwood $273,666.23
Glasford $130,233.01
Hanna City $162,212.90
Kingston Mines $38,375.87
Mapleton $36,606.77
Norwood $62,462.85
Peoria Heights $786,433.19
Princeville $227,533.54
West Peoria $606,257.11

MCLEAN COUNTY $2,803,479.85

Anchor$19,051.85
Arrowsmith $37,559.36
Bellflower $46,813.13
Carlock $75,799.14
Chenoa $234,473.85
Colfax $137,853.74
Cooksville $24,359.15
Danvers $149,693.11
Downs $129,416.50
Ellsworth $26,944.75
Gridley $190,246.34
Heyworth $390,154.69
Hudson $246,721.47
Le Roy $475,343.68
Lexington $275,707.51
McLean $108,187.31
Saybrook $90,904.55
Stanford $81,378.62
Towanda $62,871.10

TAZEWELL COUNTY $10,348,012.88

Armington$43,955.34
Creve Coeur$703,421.56
Deer Creek$90,224.13
Delavan $219,912.80
East Peoria $3,068,164.53
Goodfield$134,179.47
Green Valley$87,502.43
Hopedale $112,269.83
Mackinaw $256,383.47
Marquette Heights$359,943.89
Minier$161,940.73
Morton $2,215,049.86
North Pekin $210,250.78
South Pekin $148,740.52
Tremont $288,499.46
Washington$2,247,574.08

FULTON COUNTY $3,351,747.23

Astoria $140,983.70
Avon $97,164.45
Bryant $28,986.04
Canton $1,837,959.27
Cuba $159,219.05
Dunfermline $38,511.95
Ellisville $12,519.79
Fairview $64,095.86
Farmington $302,516.18
Ipava $57,291.63
Lewistown $292,037.65
Liverpool $16,312.50
London Mills $51,167.82
Marietta $14,833.22
Norris $27,216.92
St. David $71,716.62
Table Grove $52,120.41
Vermont $87,094.17

WOODFORD COUNTY $3,068,844.89

Bay View Gardens$56,066.87
Benson $55,658.62
Congerville $66,953.65
El Paso $371,511.09
Eureka $718,935.20
Germantown Hills $465,817.75
Kappa$32,660.31
Metamora $503,377.11
Minonk $268,631.09
Roanoke$270,808.46
Secor $48,310.05
Spring Bay $62,871.10
Washburn $147,243.59

MARSHALL COUNTY $878,970.77

Henry $300,611.00
Hopewell $54,161.70
La Rose $17,691.01
Lacon $236,651.20
Sparland $49,943.06
Toluca $172,691.42
Varna $47,221.38

KNOX COUNTY $5,472,780.26

Abingdon $415,194.26
Altona$67,634.07
East Galesburg $105,329.52
Galesburg $4,109,348.17
Henderson $33,204.65
Knoxville $370,966.76
Maquon $35,382.01
Oneida $90,088.05
Rio $28,169.53
St. Augustine $15,241.47
Victoria $39,328.46
Williamsfield $74,166.13
Yates City $88,727.18

PUTNAM COUNTY $266,045.48

Hennepin $95,939.69
Magnolia $33,748.98
Mark $73,349.63
McNabb $35,382.01
Standard $27,625.17

STARK COUNTY $451,256.70

Bradford$92,809.73
La Fayette $27,216.92
Toulon $157,994.29
Wyoming city$173,235.76

The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.

A full list of recipients from across Illinois is available online.