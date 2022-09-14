SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have announced Wednesday that 1,200 small cities, towns and villages will receive more COVID-19 relief funds.
According to a press release, small local governments across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“This critical funding will help localities cover remaining pandemic-related costs incurred while supporting communities in every region of the state,” Pritzker said.
Between the first and second rounds of funding, $742 million had been designated for smaller communities.
Of these funds, $31,203,512.03 has benefitted local governments in central Illinois. You can see how the money was distributed here:
PEORIA COUNTY $4,562,373.97
|Bartonville
|$831,885.47
|Bellevue
|$278,837.45
|Brimfield
|$112,678.09
|Chillicothe
|$818,140.91
|Dunlap
|$197,050.58
|Elmwood
|$273,666.23
|Glasford
|$130,233.01
|Hanna City
|$162,212.90
|Kingston Mines
|$38,375.87
|Mapleton
|$36,606.77
|Norwood
|$62,462.85
|Peoria Heights
|$786,433.19
|Princeville
|$227,533.54
|West Peoria
|$606,257.11
MCLEAN COUNTY $2,803,479.85
|Anchor
|$19,051.85
|Arrowsmith
|$37,559.36
|Bellflower
|$46,813.13
|Carlock
|$75,799.14
|Chenoa
|$234,473.85
|Colfax
|$137,853.74
|Cooksville
|$24,359.15
|Danvers
|$149,693.11
|Downs
|$129,416.50
|Ellsworth
|$26,944.75
|Gridley
|$190,246.34
|Heyworth
|$390,154.69
|Hudson
|$246,721.47
|Le Roy
|$475,343.68
|Lexington
|$275,707.51
|McLean
|$108,187.31
|Saybrook
|$90,904.55
|Stanford
|$81,378.62
|Towanda
|$62,871.10
TAZEWELL COUNTY $10,348,012.88
|Armington
|$43,955.34
|Creve Coeur
|$703,421.56
|Deer Creek
|$90,224.13
|Delavan
|$219,912.80
|East Peoria
|$3,068,164.53
|Goodfield
|$134,179.47
|Green Valley
|$87,502.43
|Hopedale
|$112,269.83
|Mackinaw
|$256,383.47
|Marquette Heights
|$359,943.89
|Minier
|$161,940.73
|Morton
|$2,215,049.86
|North Pekin
|$210,250.78
|South Pekin
|$148,740.52
|Tremont
|$288,499.46
|Washington
|$2,247,574.08
FULTON COUNTY $3,351,747.23
|Astoria
|$140,983.70
|Avon
|$97,164.45
|Bryant
|$28,986.04
|Canton
|$1,837,959.27
|Cuba
|$159,219.05
|Dunfermline
|$38,511.95
|Ellisville
|$12,519.79
|Fairview
|$64,095.86
|Farmington
|$302,516.18
|Ipava
|$57,291.63
|Lewistown
|$292,037.65
|Liverpool
|$16,312.50
|London Mills
|$51,167.82
|Marietta
|$14,833.22
|Norris
|$27,216.92
|St. David
|$71,716.62
|Table Grove
|$52,120.41
|Vermont
|$87,094.17
WOODFORD COUNTY $3,068,844.89
|Bay View Gardens
|$56,066.87
|Benson
|$55,658.62
|Congerville
|$66,953.65
|El Paso
|$371,511.09
|Eureka
|$718,935.20
|Germantown Hills
|$465,817.75
|Kappa
|$32,660.31
|Metamora
|$503,377.11
|Minonk
|$268,631.09
|Roanoke
|$270,808.46
|Secor
|$48,310.05
|Spring Bay
|$62,871.10
|Washburn
|$147,243.59
MARSHALL COUNTY $878,970.77
|Henry
|$300,611.00
|Hopewell
|$54,161.70
|La Rose
|$17,691.01
|Lacon
|$236,651.20
|Sparland
|$49,943.06
|Toluca
|$172,691.42
|Varna
|$47,221.38
KNOX COUNTY $5,472,780.26
|Abingdon
|$415,194.26
|Altona
|$67,634.07
|East Galesburg
|$105,329.52
|Galesburg
|$4,109,348.17
|Henderson
|$33,204.65
|Knoxville
|$370,966.76
|Maquon
|$35,382.01
|Oneida
|$90,088.05
|Rio
|$28,169.53
|St. Augustine
|$15,241.47
|Victoria
|$39,328.46
|Williamsfield
|$74,166.13
|Yates City
|$88,727.18
PUTNAM COUNTY $266,045.48
|Hennepin
|$95,939.69
|Magnolia
|$33,748.98
|Mark
|$73,349.63
|McNabb
|$35,382.01
|Standard
|$27,625.17
STARK COUNTY $451,256.70
|Bradford
|$92,809.73
|La Fayette
|$27,216.92
|Toulon
|$157,994.29
|Wyoming city
|$173,235.76
The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.
A full list of recipients from across Illinois is available online.