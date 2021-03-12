3,100 jobs available in the Twin Cities as businesses look to rehire for jobs lost to the pandemic

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Looking for a job? Businesses in the twin cities are now hiring again as places start to open back up.

According to the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council C.E.O Patrick Hoban, there are approximately 3,100 job openings in Bloomington, Normal and the surrounding area.

“It’s … a good problem to have because when you have a lot of job openings, it does attract people to the area, but also offers [an] opportunity for current residents,” Hoban said.

Hoban said it varies by industry, but as more people are allowed to dine inside, many restaurants are reopening, thus requiring more servers, cooks, and bartenders. Lucus Rokos, general manager of Pub II, said they’re hiring for all positions.

“Much like many other places in town, we got a sign up. We’re hiring,” Rokos said.

With summer approaching, Rokos said he’s in need of more bartenders as Pub II looks to open its outdoor beer garden and “doubling” the bar in size. Rokos said normally he employs about 50 people at the college bar.

“We’re looking to hire on 10-15 more people just to fill in some gaps and get this [beer garden] open again,” Rokos said.

Rokos said when the bar temporarily closed, they had to furlough and lay off employees. Those employees are all back, but now he’s having to replace college seniors who graduated.

“Our turnover came about when we were closed. We always lose a good batch of college kids every graduation and we didn’t have a chance to rehire or train new people because we didn’t know when we were going to be open,” Rokos said. “We weren’t prepared to train new people.”

Whether people are choosing to stay on unemployment as Rokos believes; or they are hesitant to come back to the workplace as managing partner at Ancho & Agave Ken Davenports said; both business managers are finding it hard to fill open spots.

“I think that people are actively trying to decide if they want to get back in the workforce. They’re so anxious, as they should be, but I also think they’re going [to] hedge their bets and try to get a great place to work as well,” Davenport said.

Davenport said he’s also looking to rehire many positions and get back a regular staff count of approximately “80-90” people, especially as the patio, “weather permitting” its ready to re-open.

“We are thrilled about the prospect of bringing people back to work,” Davenport said. “I feel like we can offer them a great environment.”

Hoban said jobs stimulate the local economy and when businesses are putting up ‘now hiring’ signs, everyone locally benefits.

“It’s the leading indicator if you have a lot of job openings that means you’re going see an uptick in employment and that shows your economy is doing much better than what it was,” Hoban said.

Hoban said if places are having trouble finding bodies, spreading the word and letting people know what’s out there will fill the positions. He also said the B-N Economic Development Council works with Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland Community College students to find empolyment.

Rokos said if someone is interested in working at PubII to ask a bartender for an application.

Davenport said if you’re interested in working at Ancho & Agave to apply online at their website and select the Bloomington location.