32nd Annual Duck Race to move forward with a few changes

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Center for Prevention of Abuse has its ducks in a row again this year.

The agency’s 32nd Annual Duck Race will go on this year, despite COVID-19. It won’t look like your usual race with festival-goers watching the ducks slide to the finish.

Executive Director Carol Merna said the public can still enjoy the race virtually. She says the agency is relying on people buying ducks to help those affected by abuse.

“It’s the longest standing duck race in the country,” said Merna. “So, it’s our obligation to make sure that it continues. And, people are still very excited, people are buying their ducks and we are thankful for that. We want people to continue to buy ducks.”

The winner will be announced Friday, August 28th on WMBD News at 6 p.m.

Merna said 100% of the proceeds will go to client services at the center, helping those facing abuse get the help they need.

If you’re interested in buying a duck to support the center, you can check out their website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected