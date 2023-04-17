PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced $332 million dollars is heading to Illinois to help improve drinking water.

The bill will allow more communities to get grant money to pay for lead pipe removal. Lead pipe removals can range over a thousand dollars for a homeowner.

Chris Dillon owns JCDillon Plumbing and has spent over 5 years removing most Central Illinois lead pipes.

“It’s going to create jobs for the industry, and then it’s also obviously going to allow like I said the communities to be able to fund their water programs to replace their services,” said Dillon.

He says a lead pipe removal can generally be done in a day or less.