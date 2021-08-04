33rd annual Center for Prevention of Abuse Duck Race approaching, plenty of rubber ducks available

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One of the country’s oldest rubber duck races is only a few weeks away here in central Illinois.

The 33rd annual Duck Race benefitting Peoria’s Center for Prevention of Abuse is scheduled for Aug. 28.

Thousands of rubber ducks will race down a slip-and-slide, and the first 15 to cross the finish line will earn prizes. The grand prize is $10,000.

Ducks can be purchased for $5.

Carol Merna, CEO of Center for Prevention of Abuse, hopes to sell at least 30,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 20,000 ducks had been purchased.

Proceeds from the event will help the Center provide free and confidential services for abuse survivors.

“One duck is $5 and [that] can actually buy hygiene products for a guest who’s staying in one of our emergency shelters, so $5 can stretch a long way. $10 buys a week’s worth of fresh produce for a family staying with us in our shelter,” Merna said.

The 32nd annual duck race raised more than $211,000.