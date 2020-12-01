33rd annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive wraps up with $17,393 in donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — The 33rd annual stuff a bus food drive to benefit the Peoria Friendship House wrapped up Tuesday.

The goal was to raise $10,000 and not only did it reach that mark, it exceeded by finishing with $17,393.

Due to COVID-19, the food drive was hosted differently this year. Instead of collecting physical donations, money was collected online.

President & CEO of Friendship House Marcellus Sommerville said he didn’t know what to expect this year but are thrilled with the end result.

“It just shows the support of the community, it shows that our sponsors are showing awareness for stuff a bus,” said Sommerville. “Being able to service the community in the way that we do here at the Peoria Friendship House is everything.”

He added that during a pandemic, receiving supplies and donations is more crucial than ever.

“Demands much higher. Being a food desert down here (and) being able to service the community through our pantry three times a week, it’s definitely created a need,” said Sommerville.

Sommerville said the organization will use the money to buy non-perishable foods and other necessary supplies for the families and children.