EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — For the last 34 years, East Peoria has held the annual Duck Race. A tradition that spans over three decades.

Combining community engagement and 30,000 rubber ducks will raise money for The Center for Prevention of Abuse.

Community members purchased each duck for five dollars each. At the end of the event, all the proceeds are donated to the center for {revention of Abuse to support their client services.

The Center’s CEO Carol Merna said they sold out faster than ever before this year.

“We sold out on Thursday afternoon and that was about 5 hours earlier than we ever have before so the community is fabulous they’re always solidly behind the services provided at The Center for Prevention Abuse and everybody loves the duck race, Who doesn’t love a yellow rubber duck,” said Merna.

With 30,000 ducks at $5 dollars a piece, that’s over $100,000 raised this year.

Mayor of East Peoria John Kahl said how honoring it was to host the center for a 34th year and recognized the importance of their work.

“We’ve always appreciated hosting this event it’s a big deal, we have a perfect location here, and it’s always great to partner with a non-profit like The Center of Prevention for Abuse and we appreciate the good work they do,” said Kahl.

Kathy-Degnan Dudley’s duck crossed the finish line first winning her $10,000.