35 names submitted for the renaming of six PPS buildings

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public Schools are one step closer to renaming six of its school buildings.

Leaders with the district said it’s an effort to change buildings named after individuals with ties to racism and abuse.

The schools slated for renaming include Calvin Coolidge Middle School, Charles Lindbergh Middle School, Harrison Learning Center, Roosevelt Magnet School, Washington Gifted School, and Lincoln K-8.

Members of the district’s building and grounds committee said after hundreds of community submissions, 35 new names were suggested.

“Right now it’s just making sure that all of the names that we received met the criteria that we established in the very beginning of this process, and we have taken the time to eliminate anyone that did not follow the process,” Lynne Costic, member of District 150 Buildings & Grounds committee.

To be considered for renaming, Costic said the person must have lived in Peoria as an adult and made contributions to the community, PPS, or children.

Costic said suggestions will be discussed next with PPS administration and the school board, as well as the community during a town hall.