35 new COVID cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday’s COVID-19 update from the McLean County Health Department showed 35 new cases of the virus.

282 people are isolating at home and 11 people are hospitalized, none of whom are currently in intensive care. 3,459 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a COVID-related death in McLean County on Thursday, Oct. 15. Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the death was accounted for earlier in the week.

More than 87,100 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.4% through Thursday.

The county reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The age breakdowns are shown below:

<1 — 2

1-17 — 27

18-19 — 11

20s — 99

30s — 33

40s — 29

50s — 29

60s — 22

70s — 9

80s — 9

90s — 6

100s — 0

Collectively, the county reported a total of 3,782 cases with 30 deaths.

