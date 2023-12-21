PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- A historic moment for the Peoria Riverfront Museum was commemorated on Thursday.

Though it has been on display for about a month, a 350-year-old stole worn by Father Marquette is up for viewing for the first time outside the catholic diocese. A stole is an article of clothing worn by religious individuals to symbolize priestly authority.

Father Marquette was traveling the Illinois River when he happened upon the Peoria area and its indigenous people. Teaching Catholicism, Father Marquette stayed in the area for three days, even baptizing some before leaving. He vowed to come back to the area but ended up dying of dysentery before he could return.

Bill Conger, Chief Curator for the Peoria Riverfront Museum, talked about the importance of being able to put this article on display.

“I can’t really speak to the full impact on how this is going to transform our story, our storytelling,” said Conger. “Art, science, history, and achievement, and this stole is all of them.”

The stole will be on display with a brief description of its history through January.