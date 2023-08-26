PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As The Center for Prevention of Abuse sold out of its 35,000 ducks for Saturday’s race, the charity was able to raise a record-breaking $230,000.

Along with having the most money raised in the race this year, there was also a record-breaking amount of ducks sold.

The Duck Race was able to reach its goal of having 35,000 ducks adopted on Friday afternoon.

The Duck Race occurred at 1 p.m. Saturday, and more than 150 people from Central Illinois gathered to watch the ducks race down the 750-foot water slide.

The owners of the first 15 ducks drawn won prizes beginning at $10,000 cash.

The winner of the $10,000 cash prize was Carmania Lewis from Peoria. There were other cash prizes as well as gift cards, tech products, a two-night stay at Stoney Creek Hotel, and other items.

The event, emceed by Mix 106.9’s Darren May and WMBD’s Rebecca Brumfield, had activities, live music, and food trucks.

More information on the Duck Race and the Center for Prevention of Abuse can be found on its website.