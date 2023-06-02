PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — You’re bound to have a berry good time at the 35th Annual Elmwood Strawberry Festival! This year’s theme is throwing it back to the 90s, so put on your flannel and jean jacket while you enjoy the festival.



There is plenty to enjoy at this year’s event, like delicious strawberry pancakes, and many, many vendors to visit!



You can get a full rundown of the vendors, crafters, and shows by visiting the Elmwood Strawberry Festival Facebook page.



