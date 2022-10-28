PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive to benefit The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services got on the road this morning.

CityLink and Kroger have partnered to support The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services. Kroger kicked off the event by donating $2,500 worth of food to be packed onto the bus.

For the next four weeks, donation sites will be set up all over Kroger locations in Central Illinois.

Supporters can give non-perishable foods or round up to the nearest dollar on your purchases.

Last year’s event generated a record-breaking 10 tons worth of food for The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services, and this year they’re aiming for 11 tons.

The Peoria Friendship House of Christian Services president Marcellus Sommerville says the need for food is high, and even a small donation can make a big difference.

“I think it just lasted this long because it allows each and every person to get involved. Just a canned food purchase allows you to be involved,’ said Sommerville.

Emily Watson has helped organize Stuff-A-Bus for 10 years and finds it rewarding to be able to help the community in need.

“It’s a very busy time of year to coordinate the food drive, but it’s always very rewarding to be able to help an organization like Friendship House that is helping individuals that are in need in Peoria,” said Watson.

The bus will be traveling to different Kroger locations in Central Illinois until November 30th where it will be completely stuffed with food.