35th Festival of Lights parade lights up East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Lights shined bright, people cheered, and hooves hit the pavement Saturday night at the 35th Festival of Lights parade.

“It’s amazing to see what they can create out of Christmas lights,” said Andrea McCoy who came with her daughters.

Every float is different, some with moving parts, each with all kinds of colors. People of all ages enjoy watching the parade every year.

“It’s something that you can do as a family, and everybody will enjoy it, and it’s not just all for older kids, or all for younger kids, it’s everybody,” said Jennifer Wentz, who came with her family.

Families, including LED duck families, say the parade is tradition.

“I grew up coming to it, I grew up driving through the display every year, and it’s something I want to pass on to my kids,” said McCoy.

And while it may be cold and dark, nearly thirty floats make their way down the street and light up the town.

Armed with hot chocolate, cookies, and blankets, Terri Smith and her grand-kids watched the magic of the parade.

“It just sets the pace for the holidays, it gets us ready, puts us in the Christmas spirit early. We really enjoy it,” said Smith.

Wrapping up the parade is Santa’s float, a reminder to all to stay on the nice list this year.