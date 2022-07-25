PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s Economic Development Department announced the 36 local small businesses that will be receiving RISE grants.
According to Grow Peoria, the $400,000 that is being awarded is part of the RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) program that was launched on May 10. The program is meant to help the businesses that were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant recipients by district include:
District 1
CGN & Associates Inc
Cracked Pepper Catering & Bakery Inc
First Ascent
Fun on the Run
Honey Sugar Café
Lambie Heating Air Conditioning
Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette
Rambler
Smiley Graphix Studios
Sugar Peoria Inc
Tada Cognitive Solutions
World On Wheels
District 2
Agatuccis Restaurant Inc.
Creation By Design Smiles
GNS Cuts N Stylz
Haddads Restaurant (Main st)
Hawk-Attollo LLC
District 3
Cotton Chiropractic
Flying D Dancewear
Jenny Mar Inc DBA Merle Norman
Lou’s Drive In
Random Boutique
Replay
Romancy Inc
District 4
3D With a Twist
Heart of Illinois Cleaning
Milan Hotels
Smo-King Pit
Sushigawa
District 5
2 Chez Restaurant
A Cheep Tee
Code Ninjas
Ido Events, Inc.
MDLLITTLE, INC DBA Sexy Little Eatery
Resource Management Services, Inc.
Shine Therapy Services LLC
“Our small businesses continue to face significant stresses as they recover from the pandemic due to supply chain interruptions, workforce instability, and increased costs to operate. Our intention of the RISE grant is to provide meaningful assistance to business owners”, stated Kimberly Richardson, Assistant City Manager.
Of the 36 award recipients, 70 percent were minority, women, or veteran-owned businesses.