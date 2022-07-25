PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s Economic Development Department announced the 36 local small businesses that will be receiving RISE grants.

According to Grow Peoria, the $400,000 that is being awarded is part of the RISE (Recovery, Income, Startup, Expansion) program that was launched on May 10. The program is meant to help the businesses that were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant recipients by district include:

District 1

CGN & Associates Inc

Cracked Pepper Catering & Bakery Inc

First Ascent

Fun on the Run

Honey Sugar Café

Lambie Heating Air Conditioning

Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette

Rambler

Smiley Graphix Studios

Sugar Peoria Inc

Tada Cognitive Solutions

World On Wheels

District 2

Agatuccis Restaurant Inc.

Creation By Design Smiles

GNS Cuts N Stylz

Haddads Restaurant (Main st)

Hawk-Attollo LLC

District 3

Cotton Chiropractic

Flying D Dancewear

Jenny Mar Inc DBA Merle Norman

Lou’s Drive In

Random Boutique

Replay

Romancy Inc

District 4

3D With a Twist

Heart of Illinois Cleaning

Milan Hotels

Smo-King Pit

Sushigawa

District 5

2 Chez Restaurant

A Cheep Tee

Code Ninjas

Ido Events, Inc.

MDLLITTLE, INC DBA Sexy Little Eatery

Resource Management Services, Inc.

Shine Therapy Services LLC

“Our small businesses continue to face significant stresses as they recover from the pandemic due to supply chain interruptions, workforce instability, and increased costs to operate. Our intention of the RISE grant is to provide meaningful assistance to business owners”, stated Kimberly Richardson, Assistant City Manager.

Of the 36 award recipients, 70 percent were minority, women, or veteran-owned businesses.