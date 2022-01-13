365 days of giving benefitting Peoria students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 365 days of giving and all the money raised is going straight to Peoria students.

The Peoria Public Schools Foundation hosted its 7th annual “365 Breakfast Program” Thursday morning.

For the second year, the event was held virtually, but donors still had the chance to pick up their breakfast. Typically, breakfast is served by culinary students at Woodruff Career & Technical Center, but Hy-Vee in Sheridan Village prepared this year’s meals.

This year’s virtual speaker was a Manual High School alum and CFO for AutoZone, Jamere Jackson. Jackson said he jumped at the opportunity to come back and speak to Peoria students.

“Having spent time in the Peoria Public School system there are a number of individuals who are former educators that played a really important part in my life and these funds create programs that really enhance the educational experience of the students in the school system,” said Jackson.

School leaders said the goal is for participating donors to donate $1 a day for a year. This year’s goal sits at $55,000 and the money donated will go towards grants and scholarships for students.