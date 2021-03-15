365 days of hymns, Washington man brings joy to viewers amidst pandemic

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – 365 days of hymns and not a day missed.

Gospelfest Ministries Director & Producer Shawn Degenhart started recording hymns in March last year.

“March 17th was the first one I recorded and just sat down at the piano and just sang an encouraging song and then that became 2 days and then 100 days and then 250 days and then tomorrow will mark the 1-year anniversary,” Degenhart said.

Degenhart started this journey during the pandemic. When he could no longer perform during local concerts… like many others, he made it possible virtually.

Degenhart wanted to keep spirits high and his viewers are showing the love right back.

“We’ve got people that leave comments everyday just thanking me for the encouragement or maybe its a hymn they haven’t heard in a long time frequently ill get some comments like oh that was my grandmas favorite hymn,” said Degenhart.

The recordings of him singing hymns are available on Facebook and YouTube.