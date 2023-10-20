PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive kicks off on Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kroger on 9219 N Lindbergh Dr, Peoria, IL 61615. You can donate at Kroger locations in Peoria and East Peoria, or online at the Friendship House website.



