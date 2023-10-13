PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink announced Friday that it will kick off the 36th Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive at the Kroger store located at 9219 N. Lindbergh Drive in Peoria on Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

According to a CityLink news release, Stuff-A-Bus hopes to collect a record 13 tons of food into its vintage CityLink bus. The food drive will benefit the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service.

The Peoria Friendship House food pantry provides an average of 150,000 meals a year to those dealing with hunger in Peoria.

Those who attend the kick-off event can bring food to donate, and enjoy a performance by the Peoria High School band, which will follow the event.

Those interested in donating can do so at any Peoria Kroger location, or the Kroger location in East Peoria from Oct. 20 to Nov. 29.

Recommended food donations include:

Canned Meat

Beef Stew

Tuna

Canned Chili

Peanut Butter

Canned and Dried Beans

Canned Fruit

Canned Vegetables

Canned Soup

Fruit Juices

Jelly

Pasta

Rice

Instant Potatoes

Macaroni & Cheese

Cereal

Pancake Mix

Oatmeal

Cake Mixes

Canned Milk

Instant Pudding

The final amount of food collected will be announced at the Peoria Friendship House on Nov. 29.

More information on Stuff-A-Bus is available on its website and Facebook page.